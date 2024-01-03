Draymond Green hasn't played since Dec. 12. Currently serving an indefinite suspension while he satisfies an unreported list of requirements to return, the question everyone wants to know is: When will Green be back playing for the Warriors?

On Christmas, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Green's suspension is expected to be in the 11-13 game range. If true, that would make Green eligible to return somewhere between Jan. 5 at Detroit and Jan. 10 vs. New Orleans.

That said, when you listen to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who says Green is yet to even return to Golden State's facility to work out with the team, it doesn't sound like this suspension is a few days, or even a week, from ending.

Asked if he's been in contact with Green, Kerr said: "A little bit. We text. But we've been giving him his space, and he's been giving us ours."

Asked if he knows how long it's going to take for Green to get back into playing shape, Kerr said: "Not sure."

So to recap, Green hasn't been in the facility with the team, and Kerr has no idea what kind of shape he is in or how long it might take him to get back into shape once he does return and start working out with the team.

I'm going out on a limb here, but my guess is Green isn't going to be back in the next few days. I think we can safely assume that. Perhaps the back end of that reported 11-13 game window is a possibility.

Surely the Warriors are counting the days until he comes back because, for all the headaches he creates, they are barely treading water without him.

Golden State is 5-5, counting the loss to Phoenix during which Green was ejected, without Green, but even that record is deceiving. Four of the five wins came against Portland (twice), Washington and Brooklyn. The Warriors were not that good of a team with Green, either, but at this point, they need all the help they can get.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Whenever it does happen, Green's return will complicate Steve Kerr's rotation and potentially his starting lineup. Jonathan Kuminga is playing well in Green's place with the first unit, and Kerr already has his hands full trying to get 10 legitimate rotation players sufficient minutes. With Green and Gary Payton II back in the mix, it will be 12 guys vying for minutes.

The Warriors seemingly have to make a trade, not just to shorten/clarify Kerr's rotation but to get rid of some of the redundancy across the roster. Kuminga is one of the few true athletes on the team, and thus is important as a complement to Golden State's starting lineup, especially with Andrew Wiggins now a bench player.

There are no easy choices for Kerr beyond Stephen Curry. You could make a case for just about every other player to either be on or off the court depending on matchups and situations. Green is going to play in some capacity, you can count on that. The question, again, is when. On Tuesday, Kerr didn't give much information, so we'll all keep wondering for the time being.