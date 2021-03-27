The trade deadline only ended just about 24 hours ago, but teams are already turning their attention to the next big date on the player movement calendar: free agency. One team that will have some decisions to make this summer is the Golden State Warriors.

In particular, swingman Kelly Oubre Jr.'s contract is up, and the Warriors will have to decide if they want to bring him back after an inconsistent season so far. Speaking to reporters on Friday, GM Bob Myers said the answer is yes, which is why they didn't trade him on Thursday. Via ESPN:

"I think a lot of people thought he might be available," Myers said. "But we value him too, as evidenced by not trading him. ... He handled it very well. I think our actions spoke to how we view him."

Oubre, however, isn't quite as sure about his future in the Bay Area, which would likely include a bench role next season once Klay Thompson returns from injury. Addressing the situation on Thursday night after the Warriors' loss to the Kings, Oubre had this to say:

"I can't speak for the future, brother. You keep asking me questions like I'm a psychic. But at the end of the day, I'm growing, I'm honing in on my skills in this league and I can offer a lot more than coming off the bench, so at the end of the day, this is my life. I can't tell the future. Only God can."

Unsurprisingly, Oubre wasn't interested in discussing whether or not he would take less money to stay with the Warriors next season. In response to the borderline offensive question on Thursday, Oubre said, "I'm not answering your questions no more. I'm sorry. Next question."

Oubre is putting up 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in his first season with the Warriors, which on the face might seem like decent numbers, but he's largely been disappointing save for a blistering February. Even with that recent hot streak, he's still only shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from 3-point land. He also has one of the worst on/off splits on the team. The Warriors have a plus 4.6 net rating when he sits, and a minus-3.7 net rating when he's on the court.

He's still fairly young, a great athlete and a hard worker who can guard multiple positions on the defensive end. Despite the brutal shooting numbers, you can understand why the Warriors would be interested in keeping him around in a more reduced role next season. At the same time, if he did move on it's hard to imagine the Warriors would miss him all that much.