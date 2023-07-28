NBA star Steph Curry is known for his hot shooting on the basketball court, but he can also hold his own when it comes to hot sauce. The Golden State point guard appeared in this week's episode of "Hot Ones" and discussed multiple different topics over a plate of spicy wings.

The web series features host Sean Evans interviewing celebrities while they eat wings with increasingly hotter sauces. Right off the bat Curry said that growing up he didn't want anything to do with spicy food. However, once he married his wife Ayesha, he began getting into it a little more. Ayesha, he explained, has Jamaican heritage and a lot of that food is spicy.

"I learned pretty quickly, so now I'm more comfortable with it," Curry said. "But I don't want to talk myself up, knowing what's going on here."

After Curry lowered the expectations for this challenge, the interview officially begun. Evans asked him questions about many different topics, including his new documentary "Stephen Curry: Underrated," his early interactions with Kobe Bryant, and his recent hole-in-one at the American Century Championship -- an experience in which Curry "basically blacked out" because of his excitement.

Curry was a good sport as the wings got hotter. For the last sauce, he accidentally added too much but didn't back out of the challenge.

"Oh, shoot," Curry said. "Alright, whatever. I'm showing out today."

He coughed a little and had to wipe some sweat off his forehead as Evans asked him to talk about the night he turned the ball over 13 times in his debut for Davidson College against Eastern Michigan. Curry, who by this point had some tears in his eyes, said he looked like a "baby giraffe" out there.

But then Evans made sure they finished on a high note, and just a few minutes later he asked Curry about breaking the all-time 3-pointer record with Ray Allen and Reggie Miller in attendance.

Curry talked about watching Allen hug his mom after breaking Miller's record. When that happened, Curry started imagining what his own moment would look like. Once it finally happened, Curry said the the experience overdelivered.

With training camp still a couple months away, Curry is making the most of his offseason.