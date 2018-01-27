Warriors vs. Celtics odds: Proven computer model picks spread, total, money line

The NBA's two conference leaders will face off in an epic Saturday showdown as the Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors in a nationally televised ABC contest at 8:30 p.m. ET.



The Warriors opened as 9-point favorites and now are laying 10. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen from 219 to 219.5.



Before picking either side, you need to read what the SportsLine Projection Model has come up with. This model has put together a blistering 60-44 run on its top-rated point-spread picks this season.



Now, the model has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Celtics-Warriors and locked in against-the-spread and Over-Under picks.



We can tell you that the computer has the Over 219.5 winning 60 percent of simulations, but what about the spread, which it has excelled picking?



The model knows the Celtics have beaten the spread in each of their previous four trips to Golden State and the Over is 5-0 in the Warriors' previous five home games.



The Celtics' best chance to cover the spread -- and win outright -- is to pressure the Warriors out of their precision offense. It's no easy task, especially against a Golden State squad that shoots 51 percent from the field, but Boston has four guards averaging more than one steal per game.



The Warriors can cover the spread by wearing down a bedraggled Boston team that has lost some of its defensive intensity and dropped four of its past five games. If Klay Thompson can spot up for open 3s, it could be a bruising night for the Celtics.



Will the Warriors, who are averaging an astounding 120 points during their past six games, light up the scoreboard once again or will the desperate Celtics get their mojo back in time to pull off the big road upset?



So what side of the Celtics-Warriors do you need to be all over Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Celtics-Warriors, all from the model that has absolutely crushed the NBA, and find out.