Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Golden State

Current Records: New Orleans 38-37; Golden State 39-37

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are 8-24 against the Golden State Warriors since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. New Orleans might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Golden State at 10 p.m. ET March 28 at Chase Center. The Pelicans should still be riding high after a win, while the Dubs will be looking to regain their footing.

On Monday, New Orleans really took it to the Portland Trail Blazers for a full four quarters, racking up a 124-90 victory on the road. With New Orleans ahead 58-35 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 29 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Golden State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 99-96 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shooting guard Klay Thompson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-17 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Golden State's loss took them down to 39-37 while New Orleans' win pulled them up to 38-37. Allowing an average of 117.71 points per game, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $109.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 24 out of their last 32 games against New Orleans.