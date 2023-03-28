Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Golden State
Current Records: New Orleans 38-37; Golden State 39-37
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are 8-24 against the Golden State Warriors since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. New Orleans might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Golden State at 10 p.m. ET March 28 at Chase Center. The Pelicans should still be riding high after a win, while the Dubs will be looking to regain their footing.
On Monday, New Orleans really took it to the Portland Trail Blazers for a full four quarters, racking up a 124-90 victory on the road. With New Orleans ahead 58-35 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 29 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Golden State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 99-96 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shooting guard Klay Thompson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-17 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Golden State's loss took them down to 39-37 while New Orleans' win pulled them up to 38-37. Allowing an average of 117.71 points per game, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $109.00
Odds
The Warriors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 24 out of their last 32 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 03, 2023 - Golden State 108 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 21, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Golden State 83
- Nov 04, 2022 - New Orleans 114 vs. Golden State 105
- Apr 10, 2022 - Golden State 128 vs. New Orleans 107
- Jan 06, 2022 - New Orleans 101 vs. Golden State 96
- Nov 05, 2021 - Golden State 126 vs. New Orleans 85
- May 14, 2021 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 122
- May 04, 2021 - New Orleans 108 vs. Golden State 103
- May 03, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 108
- Feb 23, 2020 - New Orleans 115 vs. Golden State 101
- Dec 20, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. New Orleans 102
- Nov 17, 2019 - New Orleans 108 vs. Golden State 100
- Oct 28, 2019 - Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 123
- Apr 09, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 16, 2019 - Golden State 147 vs. New Orleans 140
- Oct 31, 2018 - Golden State 131 vs. New Orleans 121
- May 08, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 104
- May 06, 2018 - Golden State 118 vs. New Orleans 92
- May 04, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Golden State 100
- May 01, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 28, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Apr 07, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Golden State 120
- Dec 04, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 115
- Nov 25, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Oct 20, 2017 - Golden State 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Apr 08, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Dec 13, 2016 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 07, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. New Orleans 106
- Oct 28, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 14, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 107
- Oct 31, 2015 - Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 120
- Oct 27, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. New Orleans 95