The Miami Heat had a big Thursday night. After defeating the Charlotte Hornets in overtime, 117-112, the Heat got a locker room visit from two comedy icons.

On Friday, the Heat tweeted out a video of Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider visiting the team after its win over the Hornets. The two comedians mingled with the players and got to take part in all of the postgame festivities.

Schneider even dropped his famous "You can do it!" line from the movie "The Waterboy."

Sandler was in Florida for his comedy tour, and he and Schneider got to witness an entertaining basketball game in Miami. The Heat held a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter but saw it slip away as the Hornets clawed their way back to force overtime with a game-tying bucket from Dennis Smith Jr. with under 30 seconds left in regulation.

Once the game got to overtime, the Heat were able to regain their composure and take control of the game. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo led the way with 35 points and 18 points, respectively.

With that win, the Heat were able to snap a small two-game skid and get back in the win column. Now 5-7 and 11th in the Eastern Conference, Miami is looking to shake off a slow start and get back toward the top of the standings.