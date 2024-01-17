Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Orlando 22-18, Atlanta 16-23

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.92

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will stay at home for another game and welcome the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 17th at State Farm Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Hawks and the Spurs couldn't quite live up to the 246-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Atlanta walked away with a 109-99 win over San Antonio on Monday. The squad ran away with 69 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.

It was another big night for Trae Young, who shot 6-for-11 from long range and dropped a double-double on 36 points and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, the Magic finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They welcomed the New Year with a 98-94 victory over New York.

Atlanta's win bumped their record up to 16-23. As for Orlando, their win bumped their record up to 22-18.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Magic struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 14 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be Orlando's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-4 against the spread).

Odds

Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.