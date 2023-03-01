Who's Playing
Orlando @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Orlando 26-36; Milwaukee 44-17
What to Know
The Orlando Magic are 6-25 against the Milwaukee Bucks since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Orlando will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET. They aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.
The Magic were able to grind out a solid victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, winning 101-93. Orlando's power forward Paolo Banchero looked sharp as he had 29 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Brooklyn Nets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 118-104. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 15 boards.
The wins brought Orlando up to 26-36 and the Bucks to 44-17. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Magic are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 110.6 on average. Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 111.1 on average. Orlando might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9-point favorite.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 25 out of their last 31 games against Orlando.
