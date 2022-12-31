Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Chicago
Current Records: Cleveland 22-14; Chicago 16-19
What to Know
This Saturday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.11 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at United Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
On Friday, the Bulls wrapped up 2022 with a 132-118 victory over the Detroit Pistons. It was another big night for Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 43 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, falling 135-126. Cleveland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 boards, and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 28 points and six dimes.
Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
Chicago was pulverized by the Cavaliers 128-96 in the teams' previous meeting in October. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Cleveland.
- Oct 22, 2022 - Cleveland 128 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 26, 2022 - Chicago 98 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 12, 2022 - Chicago 101 vs. Cleveland 91
- Jan 19, 2022 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 104
- Dec 08, 2021 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 92
- Apr 21, 2021 - Cleveland 121 vs. Chicago 105
- Apr 17, 2021 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 96
- Mar 24, 2021 - Cleveland 103 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 10, 2020 - Chicago 108 vs. Cleveland 103
- Jan 25, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 18, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 116
- Oct 30, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cleveland 104 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Chicago 104 vs. Cleveland 88
- Dec 23, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Cleveland 92
- Nov 10, 2018 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 17, 2018 - Cleveland 114 vs. Chicago 109
- Dec 21, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 112
- Dec 04, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Chicago 91
- Oct 24, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Mar 30, 2017 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 93
- Feb 25, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 94
- Dec 02, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 09, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Cleveland 102
- Feb 18, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 23, 2016 - Chicago 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- Oct 27, 2015 - Chicago 97 vs. Cleveland 95