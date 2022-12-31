Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Chicago

Current Records: Cleveland 22-14; Chicago 16-19

What to Know

This Saturday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.11 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at United Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

On Friday, the Bulls wrapped up 2022 with a 132-118 victory over the Detroit Pistons. It was another big night for Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 43 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, falling 135-126. Cleveland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 boards, and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 28 points and six dimes.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Chicago was pulverized by the Cavaliers 128-96 in the teams' previous meeting in October. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Cleveland.