Who's Playing

Chicago @ Boston

Current Records: Chicago 23-33; Boston 31-26

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Chicago Bulls will be on the road. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at TD Garden. The Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Boston and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 23 of 2019.

Chicago beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-96 this past Saturday. Chicago's center Nikola Vucevic did his thing and had 25 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 119-114 win. Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum was on fire, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 44 points and ten boards.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 6. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 18-9 ATS in away games but only 29-26-1 all in all.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 23-33 and the Celtics to 31-26. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Chicago.