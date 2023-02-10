Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Milwaukee 38-17; Los Angeles 31-27
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Crypto.com Arena. The Bucks will be strutting in after a win while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.
Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, winning 115-106. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 38 points and ten boards along with six dimes. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Clippers on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 110-104 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite their defeat, Los Angeles got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 18 points, was the best among equals.
Milwaukee's win brought them up to 38-17 while Los Angeles' defeat pulled them down to 31-27. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.30%, which places them second in the league. As for the Clippers, they enter the matchup with only 110.8 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.08
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Milwaukee have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 01, 2022 - Los Angeles 153 vs. Milwaukee 119
- Feb 06, 2022 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Mar 29, 2021 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Feb 28, 2021 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Dec 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Los Angeles 124
- Mar 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Los Angeles 118
- Nov 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Milwaukee 126
- Mar 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Milwaukee 120
- Mar 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Mar 03, 2017 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 16, 2015 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Dec 09, 2015 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Milwaukee 95