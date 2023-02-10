Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Milwaukee 38-17; Los Angeles 31-27

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Crypto.com Arena. The Bucks will be strutting in after a win while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, winning 115-106. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 38 points and ten boards along with six dimes. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Clippers on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 110-104 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite their defeat, Los Angeles got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 18 points, was the best among equals.

Milwaukee's win brought them up to 38-17 while Los Angeles' defeat pulled them down to 31-27. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.30%, which places them second in the league. As for the Clippers, they enter the matchup with only 110.8 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.08

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.