Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Dallas Mavericks

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 51-31, Dallas 50-32

How To Watch

When: Friday, May 3, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $146.45

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Dallas 3, Los Angeles 2

The Mavericks and the Clippers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2023, but not for long. On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks will fight it out against the Los Angeles Clippers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Mavericks are headed into the match after throughly thrashing the Clippers: they outscored them in every quarter. Everything went the Mavericks' way against the Clippers on Wednesday as the Mavericks made off with a 123-93 victory. The oddsmakers were on Dallas' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

It was another big night for Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten assists.

The Mavericks are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Clippers 3-2. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Mavericks can seal the deal or if the Clippers earn another chance to play this season.

Odds

Dallas is a big 8-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.