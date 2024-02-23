3rd Quarter Report

Down three at the end of the second quarter, the Mavericks now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 96-91, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Mavericks entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it seven, or will the Suns step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Phoenix 33-22, Dallas 32-23

How To Watch

What to Know

The Suns have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the Pistons at home as they won 116-100. The Suns pushed the score to 99-69 by the end of the third, a deficit the Pistons cut but never quite recovered from.

Kevin Durant continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 25 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks waltzed into their match last Wednesday with five straight wins but they left with six. Everything went their way against San Antonio as Dallas made off with a 116-93 win. The Mavericks were down 26-11 with 5:01 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy 23-point win.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds. Irving continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Phoenix's win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 33-22. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 120.0 points per game. As for Dallas, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 32-23 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Phoenix and the Mavericks are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.6 points per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Suns are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Phoenix's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs the Mavericks over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.