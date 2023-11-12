Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Denver 8-1, Houston 4-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Nuggets have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Toyota Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Last Wednesday, Denver had just enough and edged Golden State out 108-105.

Nikola Jokic was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 35 points and 13 rebounds. Jokic is absolutely dominating the rebound category: he's posted at least ten every time he's taken the court this season.

Meanwhile, the Rockets waltzed into Friday's matchup with four straight wins but they left with five. They had just enough and edged New Orleans out 104-101. Having forecasted a close victory for the Rockets, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Rockets' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Alperen Sengun, who earned 24 points along with 8 rebounds. Sengun continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Denver's win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 119.8 points per game. As for Houston, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The Nuggets might still be hurting after the devastating 124-103 loss they got from the Rockets in their previous meeting back in April. Can the Nuggets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a 4.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 217.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.