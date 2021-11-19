Through 3 Quarters

Down two at the end of last quarter, the Utah Jazz have now snagged the lead. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Toronto Raptors 92-80 three quarters in.

Power forward Royce O'Neale (16 points) and center Rudy Gobert (14 points) have been the top scorers for Utah. A double-double would be Rudy Gobert's fourth in a row. One thing to keep an eye out for is Joe Ingles' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. has led the way so far for Toronto, as he has 23 points.

the Raptors have lost 83% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Utah

Current Records: Toronto 7-8; Utah 9-5

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. Utah should still be riding high after a victory, while the Raptors will be looking to get back in the win column.

Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 118-113 to the Portland Trail Blazers. The losing side was boosted by small forward OG Anunoby, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Jazz's strategy against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Utah really took it to Philadelphia for a full four quarters, racking up a 120-85 win at home. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 97-66 advantage. Their small forward Bojan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 27 points and six boards.

The Raptors have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 6-9 all in all.

Toronto is now 7-8 while the Jazz sit at 9-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 102.2. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won eight out of their last 12 games against Utah.

May 01, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Toronto 102

Mar 19, 2021 - Utah 115 vs. Toronto 112

Mar 09, 2020 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 92

Dec 01, 2019 - Toronto 130 vs. Utah 110

Jan 01, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Utah 116

Nov 05, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Utah 111

Jan 26, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Toronto 93

Nov 03, 2017 - Toronto 109 vs. Utah 100

Jan 05, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Utah 93

Dec 23, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 98

Mar 02, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Utah 94

Nov 18, 2015 - Utah 93 vs. Toronto 89

Injury Report for Utah

Injury Report for Toronto

Yuta Watanabe: Out (Calf)

Precious Achiuwa: Out (Shoulder)

OG Anunoby: Out (Hip)

No Injury Information