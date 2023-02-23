Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Utah

Current Records: Oklahoma City 28-29; Utah 29-31

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will be returning home after a four-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Oklahoma City Thunder will meet up at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Vivint Arena. Utah is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.23 points per contest.

The Jazz were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 117-111 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the defeat, Utah got a solid performance out of power forward Kelly Olynyk, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 14 rebounds along with six dimes.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City took their matchup at home last week with ease, bagging a 133-96 victory over the Houston Rockets. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 76-54. OKC's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 29 points and six assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams previously met in April of last year, as they easily beat the Thunder at home 137-101. Will the Jazz repeat their success, or does OKC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.10

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 2-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 18 out of their last 32 games against Utah.