Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Utah
Current Records: Oklahoma City 28-29; Utah 29-31
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will be returning home after a four-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Oklahoma City Thunder will meet up at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Vivint Arena. Utah is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.23 points per contest.
The Jazz were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 117-111 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the defeat, Utah got a solid performance out of power forward Kelly Olynyk, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 14 rebounds along with six dimes.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City took their matchup at home last week with ease, bagging a 133-96 victory over the Houston Rockets. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 76-54. OKC's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 29 points and six assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Utah simply couldn't be stopped when the two teams previously met in April of last year, as they easily beat the Thunder at home 137-101. Will the Jazz repeat their success, or does OKC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.10
Odds
The Jazz are a slight 2-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 18 out of their last 32 games against Utah.
- Apr 06, 2022 - Utah 137 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Mar 06, 2022 - Utah 116 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Nov 24, 2021 - Utah 110 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Oct 20, 2021 - Utah 107 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- May 14, 2021 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Apr 13, 2021 - Utah 106 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Dec 28, 2020 - Utah 110 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Aug 01, 2020 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 09, 2019 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 90
- Oct 23, 2019 - Utah 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Utah 89
- Feb 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 148 vs. Utah 147
- Dec 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 106
- Dec 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Utah 113
- Apr 27, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 99
- Apr 23, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Apr 21, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Apr 18, 2018 - Utah 102 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Utah 89
- Dec 20, 2017 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 21, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Utah 106
- Jan 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Utah 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Mar 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 11, 2015 - Oklahoma City 94 vs. Utah 90
- Nov 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Utah 89