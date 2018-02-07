WATCH: Kevin Durant victim of one of worst foul calls ever after Russell Westbrook slips
Westbrook slipped while driving to the basket, and Durant was whistled for the foul
Everything seemed to be going the Oklahoma City Thunder's way on Thursday night -- even the foul calls.
In fact, late in the third quarter, the Thunder and Russell Westbrook benefited from one of the worst foul calls ever. And, because this is just how these things work, the foul was called on Kevin Durant.
Driving to the basket, Westbrook made use of a Steven Adams screen, and with some space in front of him he appeared ready to explode to the basket. Before he could get off the ground, however, he slipped and careened toward the baseline. As he did, the referee whistled for a foul, despite the fact no one was really close to him.
As you can see -- both live and in the replay -- Westbrook simply slipped.
On the replay, it looks like part of his shoe came undone, causing Westbrook to lose his grip on the court. It's always easy to watch on TV or look at a replay and say a call was bad, but this was really bad. Westbrook started falling down when he was still a good 5-10 feet from KD.
Unfortunately, this is not exactly a good season for a blown call of this magnitude. The refs and players have been at odds pretty much right from opening night, and this is sure to only add fuel to the fire.
-
All-Star: 4 replacements for Porzingis
Who could take the place of Kristaps Porzingis in the All-Star Game?
-
Team LeBron suffers another injury
Porzingis went down with torn ACL in second quarter of Knicks' loss to Bucks on Tuesday ni...
-
Twitter reacts to Porzingis injury
Porzingis went down in the second quarter of the Knicks' loss to the Bucks
-
Porzingis tears ACL, out for the season
Porzingis landed awkwardly after a dunk
-
Thomas criticizes Cavs' toughness
The Cavs were outscored 65-31 in the second half on Tuesday night
-
Giannis jumps over Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Greek Freak showed off his athleticism
Add a Comment