Through 1 Quarter

The Sacramento Kings are flexing their muscles against the New York Knicks, showing why they were favored to win all along. Sacramento is way out in front after one quarter with a 36-19 lead over New York.

Power forward Domantas Sabonis has led the way so far for the Kings, as he has 11 points and two assists along with three rebounds. A double-double would be Sabonis' eighth in a row.

The Knicks have been relying on the performance of power forward Julius Randle, who has 13 points in addition to four boards and one block.

Who's Playing

New York @ Sacramento

Current Records: New York 26-38; Sacramento 24-42

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the New York Knicks at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.09 points per contest.

Sacramento was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 114-113 to the Dallas Mavericks. Sacramento was up 65-51 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. One thing holding Sacramento back was the mediocre play of small forward Justin Holiday, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, everything went New York's way against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday as they made off with a 116-93 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-40. New York's point guard Immanuel Quickley was one of the most active players for the squad, posting a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds in addition to six assists.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Kings found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 116-96 punch to the gut against the Knicks in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Sacramento will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: MSG Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $9.99

Odds

The Kings are a 4-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Sacramento have won seven out of their last 13 games against New York.

Injury Report for Sacramento

Maurice Harkless: Out (Ankle)

Jeremy Lamb: Out (Hip)

Terence Davis: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for New York