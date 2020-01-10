Watch Knicks vs. Pelicans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Knicks vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ New York
Current Records: New Orleans 12-25; New York 10-28
What to Know
On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.66 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against the New York Knicks at 7:15 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. New Orleans doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
It was all tied up 48-48 at the half for the Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, but the Pelicans stepped up in the second half. New Orleans captured a comfortable 123-108 victory over Chicago. New Orleans' SF Brandon Ingram was one of the most active players for the team, almost dropping a triple-double on 29 points, 11 dimes, and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 128-104 defeat to the Utah Jazz. SF Kevin Knox had a rough night: he finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
New Orleans' win brought them up to 12-25 while New York's defeat pulled them down to 10-28. New Orleans is 5-7 after wins this season, and New York is 7-20 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won five out of their last eight games against New York.
- Nov 23, 2018 - New York 114 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 16, 2018 - New Orleans 129 vs. New York 124
- Jan 14, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. New York 118
- Dec 30, 2017 - New York 105 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 09, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. New York 96
- Dec 30, 2016 - New Orleans 104 vs. New York 92
- Mar 28, 2016 - New Orleans 99 vs. New York 91
- Nov 15, 2015 - New York 95 vs. New Orleans 87
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Thunder give Westbrook tribute video
Even as a Rocket, Russell Westbrook is the most beloved player in Oklahoma City history
-
KD and Perk squabble on Twitter
Durant and Perkins were teammates in Oklahoma City, but held nothing back on Thursday
-
Report: Sixers eyeing trades for shooter
Spacing is always going to be at a premium alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid
-
Joel Embiid to have hand surgery Friday
Embiid, who suffered a nasty dislocated finger, will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks
-
LeBron takes All-Star Game voting lead
Here's a look at what changed in the second fan returns of the NBA All-Star Game voting
-
Top picks: Thunder spoils Russ's return
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...