Watch Knicks vs. Pelicans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ New York

Current Records: New Orleans 12-25; New York 10-28

What to Know

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.66 points per game. They will head out on the road to face off against the New York Knicks at 7:15 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. New Orleans doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

It was all tied up 48-48 at the half for the Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, but the Pelicans stepped up in the second half. New Orleans captured a comfortable 123-108 victory over Chicago. New Orleans' SF Brandon Ingram was one of the most active players for the team, almost dropping a triple-double on 29 points, 11 dimes, and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 128-104 defeat to the Utah Jazz. SF Kevin Knox had a rough night: he finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

New Orleans' win brought them up to 12-25 while New York's defeat pulled them down to 10-28. New Orleans is 5-7 after wins this season, and New York is 7-20 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

New Orleans have won five out of their last eight games against New York.