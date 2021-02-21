Who's Playing

Minnesota @ New York

Current Records: Minnesota 7-23; New York 14-16

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.2 points per matchup before their game Sunday. They will head out on the road to face off against the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Timberwolves were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 86-81 to the Toronto Raptors. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between New York and the Orlando Magic this past Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with New York falling 107-89 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for New York was power forward Julius Randle (25 points).

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New York and Minnesota both have four wins in their last eight games.