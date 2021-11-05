Through 3 Quarters

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder 80-72.

Los Angeles has been led by power forward Anthony Davis, who so far has dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds in addition to four assists. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (17 points) has been the top scorer for Oklahoma City.

the Thunder have lost 100% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Oklahoma City 1-6; Los Angeles 5-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Staples Center. The Lakers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday Los Angeles sidestepped the Houston Rockets for a 119-117 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Houston made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of small forward LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 27 points and seven assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 99-94 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Point guard Theo Maledon wasn't much of a difference maker for OKC; Maledon finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

This next matchup looks promising for the Lakers, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

Los Angeles is now 5-3 while the Thunder sit at 1-6. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles enters the game with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, OKC has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if the Lakers' 7.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Los Angeles.

Oct 27, 2021 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Los Angeles 115

Feb 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Oklahoma City 113

Feb 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Oklahoma City 112

Jan 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Oklahoma City 99

Aug 05, 2020 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Los Angeles 86

Jan 11, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Oklahoma City 110

Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Oklahoma City 127

Nov 19, 2019 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Oklahoma City 107

Apr 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Los Angeles 103

Jan 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 138 vs. Oklahoma City 128

Jan 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Los Angeles 100

Feb 08, 2018 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Oklahoma City 81

Feb 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 104

Jan 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Los Angeles 90

Jan 03, 2018 - Oklahoma City 133 vs. Los Angeles 96

Feb 24, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Los Angeles 93

Nov 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Oklahoma City 109

Oct 30, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Los Angeles 96

Apr 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Los Angeles 79

Jan 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Los Angeles 113

Dec 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 85

Dec 19, 2015 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Los Angeles 78

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Dwight Howard: Game-Time Decision (Neck)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Talen Horton-Tucker: Out (Thumb)

LeBron James: Out (Abdomen)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City