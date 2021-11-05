Through 3 Quarters
The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder 80-72.
Los Angeles has been led by power forward Anthony Davis, who so far has dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds in addition to four assists. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (17 points) has been the top scorer for Oklahoma City.
the Thunder have lost 100% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Oklahoma City 1-6; Los Angeles 5-3
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Staples Center. The Lakers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
It was a close one, but on Tuesday Los Angeles sidestepped the Houston Rockets for a 119-117 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Houston made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of small forward LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 27 points and seven assists in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 99-94 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Point guard Theo Maledon wasn't much of a difference maker for OKC; Maledon finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
This next matchup looks promising for the Lakers, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
Los Angeles is now 5-3 while the Thunder sit at 1-6. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles enters the game with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, OKC has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if the Lakers' 7.10% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
Odds
The Lakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Los Angeles.
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Dwight Howard: Game-Time Decision (Neck)
- Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)
- Talen Horton-Tucker: Out (Thumb)
- LeBron James: Out (Abdomen)
- Trevor Ariza: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Oklahoma City
- Gabriel Deck: Out (Heel)