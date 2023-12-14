Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Golden State 10-13, Los Angeles 13-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on December 14th at Crypto.com Arena. The Warriors have insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-3 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored the Warriors last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Phoenix by a score of 119-116. The loss hurts even more since the Warriors were up 40-27 with 7:53 left in the second.

Meanwhile, the Clippers entered their tilt with the Kings with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Los Angeles was the clear victor by a 119-99 margin over Sacramento. With the Clippers ahead 70-48 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Kawhi Leonard was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 31 points. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Golden State's defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 10-13. As for Los Angeles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-10 record this season.

The Warriors will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 5.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

The Warriors and the Clippers were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup two weeks ago, but the Warriors came up empty-handed after a 113-112 defeat. Can the Warriors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.