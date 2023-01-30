Who's Playing
Detroit @ Dallas
Current Records: Detroit 13-38; Dallas 26-25
What to Know
This Monday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.24 points per contest. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks on the road at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Pistons nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Detroit was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 117-114 to the Houston Rockets. Point guard Alec Burks (21 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.
Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Saturday, falling 108-100. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Josh Green, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.82
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 8-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won eight out of their last 14 games against Detroit.
- Dec 01, 2022 - Detroit 131 vs. Dallas 125
- Apr 06, 2022 - Dallas 131 vs. Detroit 113
- Feb 08, 2022 - Dallas 116 vs. Detroit 86
- Apr 29, 2021 - Dallas 115 vs. Detroit 105
- Apr 21, 2021 - Dallas 127 vs. Detroit 117
- Dec 12, 2019 - Dallas 122 vs. Detroit 111
- Jan 31, 2019 - Detroit 93 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 25, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Detroit 101
- Apr 06, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Dallas 106
- Dec 20, 2017 - Dallas 110 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 15, 2017 - Detroit 98 vs. Dallas 91
- Dec 14, 2016 - Detroit 95 vs. Dallas 85
- Apr 01, 2016 - Dallas 98 vs. Detroit 89
- Mar 09, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. Dallas 96