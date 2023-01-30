Who's Playing

Detroit @ Dallas

Current Records: Detroit 13-38; Dallas 26-25

What to Know

This Monday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.24 points per contest. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks on the road at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Pistons nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Detroit was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 117-114 to the Houston Rockets. Point guard Alec Burks (21 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Saturday, falling 108-100. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Josh Green, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.82

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 8-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 14 games against Detroit.