Who's Playing

Golden State @ Dallas

Current Records: Golden State 3-0; Dallas 0-3

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors' road trip will continue as they head to American Airlines Center at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a loss.

Dallas is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. Golden State was able to grind out a solid victory over Dallas, winning 109-100. Golden State relied on the efforts of point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists along with five rebounds, and small forward Andrew Wiggins, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don't count the Mavericks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.95

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Dallas.