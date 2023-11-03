Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Washington 1-3, Miami 1-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will head out on the road to face off against the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kaseya Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, Washington couldn't handle Atlanta and fell 130-121. The Wizards have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 109-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of Brooklyn. The Heat didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, the Heat saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for the Heat was Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be Washington's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Miami is a big 9-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.