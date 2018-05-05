Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, dates, schedules, times, series matchups, bracket

The NBA playoffs are heating up, as the second round series are moving right along. There's plenty more action still to come, so make sure you know how to watch every game online.

All the games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 117, 76ers 101



Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 108, 76ers 103

Game 3 in Philadelphia: Saturday, May 5, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in Philadelphia: Monday, May 7, 6 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Game 6 in Philadelphia: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 110, Jazz 96

Game 2 in Houston: Jazz 116, Rockets 108

Game 3 in Utah: Friday, May 4, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in Utah: Sunday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)



Game 6 in Utah: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Houston: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

