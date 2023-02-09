Who's Playing

Chicago @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Chicago 26-28; Brooklyn 32-22

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Barclays Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Brooklyn was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 116-112 to the Phoenix Suns. A silver lining for the Nets was the play of shooting guard Cameron Thomas, who had 43 points in addition to five boards. Thomas' night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 43 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between Chicago and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Bulls falling 104-89 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Chicago got a solid performance out of center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 17 rebounds along with six dimes. That makes it six consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least 11 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Brooklyn is now 32-22 while the Bulls sit at 26-28. The Nets are 12-9 after losses this year, Chicago 12-15.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.78

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Brooklyn have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Chicago.