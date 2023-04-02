Who's Playing

Utah @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Utah 36-41; Brooklyn 42-35

What to Know

This Sunday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.86 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Barclays Center at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The Brooklyn Nets will be strutting in after a win while the Jazz will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Utah came up short against the Boston Celtics this past Friday, falling 122-114. Utah's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Walker Kessler, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds in addition to three blocks, and small forward Talen Horton-Tucker, who had 28 points and seven assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Nets strolled past the Atlanta Hawks with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 124-107. Small forward Mikal Bridges continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 42 points.

Utah is expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 24-9 against the spread when expected to lose.

Utah ended up a good deal behind Brooklyn when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 117-106. Can the Jazz avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.11

Odds

The Nets are a big 9-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.