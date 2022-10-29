Who's Playing

Indiana @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Indiana 2-4; Brooklyn 1-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.17 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Barclays Center. The Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Brooklyn and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 18 of 2019.

Indiana beat the Washington Wizards 127-117 on Friday. Indiana relied on the efforts of point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 dimes, and center Myles Turner, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds along with five blocks. That's the fifth consecutive contest in which Haliburton has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-125. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Brooklyn, who fell 113-111 when the teams previously met in March. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Kevin Durant, who had 37 points and five assists, and point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 39 points in addition to seven boards and four blocks. KD's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.

The Pacers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Indiana's win lifted them to 2-4 while Brooklyn's loss dropped them down to 1-4. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score Saturday.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.57

Odds

The Nets are a big 11-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Brooklyn.