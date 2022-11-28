Who's Playing

Houston @ Denver

Current Records: Houston 5-14; Denver 12-7

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Ball Arena. The Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Denver and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 22 of 2020.

Houston didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma City Thunder at home this past Saturday as they won 118-105. Among those leading the charge for Houston was center Alperen Sengun, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 19 rebounds in addition to seven dimes.

Meanwhile, Denver netted a 114-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday. It was another big night for Denver's power forward Aaron Gordon, who had 29 points along with seven boards.

The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Houston to 5-14 and the Nuggets to 12-7. Allowing an average of 115.74 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won 11 out of their last 24 games against Denver.