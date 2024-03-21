Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: New Orleans 42-26, Orlando 41-28

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Pelicans are 2-8 against the Magic since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Pelicans come in on three and the Magic on four.

Even though the Pelicans have not done well against the Nets recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. New Orleans came out on top against the Nets by a score of 104-91. The team accrued 64 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win.

Zion Williamson was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 28 points along with seven rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 26 or more in the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Magic and the Hornets played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 203-point over/under. Everything went Orlando's way against the Hornets as the Magic made off with a 112-92 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 67-32.

The Magic's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Cole Anthony, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds, and Jalen Suggs, who scored 16 points along with six assists and three steals.

New Orleans has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a massive bump to their 42-26 record this season. As for Orlando, they pushed their record up to 41-28 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Looking ahead, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-1 against the spread).

The Pelicans came up short against the Magic in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 101-93. Can the Pelicans avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.