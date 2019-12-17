Watch Pacers vs. Lakers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Indiana

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-3; Indiana 18-9

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Indiana skips in on three wins and Los Angeles on seven.

Indiana entered their contest on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past the Charlotte Hornets 107-85. PG Aaron Holiday (23 points) was the top scorer for the Pacers. That makes it 12 consecutive games in which PF Domantas Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 41 turnovers -- Los Angeles prevailed over the Atlanta Hawks 101-96 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was SF LeBron James, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 boards along with seven dimes. That's four consecutive double-doubles for James.

Their wins bumped the Pacers to 18-9 and the Lakers to 24-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pacers enter the game with only 6.8 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Lakers come into the matchup boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.85. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.