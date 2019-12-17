Watch Pacers vs. Lakers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Pacers vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Indiana
Current Records: Los Angeles 24-3; Indiana 18-9
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Indiana skips in on three wins and Los Angeles on seven.
Indiana entered their contest on Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past the Charlotte Hornets 107-85. PG Aaron Holiday (23 points) was the top scorer for the Pacers. That makes it 12 consecutive games in which PF Domantas Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 41 turnovers -- Los Angeles prevailed over the Atlanta Hawks 101-96 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was SF LeBron James, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 boards along with seven dimes. That's four consecutive double-doubles for James.
Their wins bumped the Pacers to 18-9 and the Lakers to 24-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pacers enter the game with only 6.8 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Lakers come into the matchup boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.85. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Indiana have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 05, 2019 - Indiana 136 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 29, 2018 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Indiana 96
- Mar 19, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Jan 19, 2018 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Indiana 86
- Jan 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Indiana 96
- Nov 01, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 08, 2016 - Indiana 89 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 29, 2015 - Indiana 107 vs. Los Angeles 103
