Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Indiana
Current Records: Minnesota 13-38; Indiana 22-27
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a contest against the Indiana Pacers since Oct. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Allowing an average of 116.75 points per game, the Timberwolves have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
It was all tied up 55-55 at the half for Minnesota and the Sacramento Kings on Monday, but Minnesota stepped up in the second half for a 116-106 victory. Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five dimes. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Towns has had at least 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Indiana lost to the Chicago Bulls at home by a decisive 113-97 margin. Indiana was down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Caris LeVert (20 points) was the top scorer for the Pacers.
The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Minnesota is now 13-38 while Indiana sits at 22-27. Minnesota is 1-11 after wins this year, and Indiana is 13-13 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
Odds
The Pacers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -118
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 17, 2021 - Indiana 134 vs. Minnesota 128
- Jan 17, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. Minnesota 114
- Jan 15, 2020 - Indiana 104 vs. Minnesota 99
- Feb 28, 2019 - Indiana 122 vs. Minnesota 115
- Oct 22, 2018 - Minnesota 101 vs. Indiana 91
- Dec 31, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Indiana 90
- Oct 24, 2017 - Indiana 130 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 28, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Indiana 114
- Jan 26, 2017 - Indiana 109 vs. Minnesota 103
- Dec 26, 2015 - Indiana 102 vs. Minnesota 88
- Nov 13, 2015 - Indiana 107 vs. Minnesota 103