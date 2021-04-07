Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Indiana

Current Records: Minnesota 13-38; Indiana 22-27

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a contest against the Indiana Pacers since Oct. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Allowing an average of 116.75 points per game, the Timberwolves have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

It was all tied up 55-55 at the half for Minnesota and the Sacramento Kings on Monday, but Minnesota stepped up in the second half for a 116-106 victory. Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five dimes. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Towns has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana lost to the Chicago Bulls at home by a decisive 113-97 margin. Indiana was down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Caris LeVert (20 points) was the top scorer for the Pacers.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Minnesota is now 13-38 while Indiana sits at 22-27. Minnesota is 1-11 after wins this year, and Indiana is 13-13 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -118

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.