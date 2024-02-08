Halftime Report

Down seven at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors now have the lead. After two quarters, neither squad has the matchup in the bag, but the Warriors lead 48-45 over the 76ers.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-25 in no time. On the other hand, the 76ers will have to make due with a 30-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Golden State 22-25, Philadelphia 30-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN

What to Know

The 76ers will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

We saw a pretty high 243-over/under line set for the 76ers' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 118-102 bruising from Dallas on Monday. The 76ers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Golden State earned a 109-98 win over the Nets on Monday.

Among those leading the charge was Jonathan Kuminga, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.

Philadelphia has been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 30-19 record this season. As for Golden State, their win bumped their record up to 22-25.

The Warriors are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Joel Embiid is out with an injury to his knee. The last time Embiid took on the Warriors was back in October of 2022, where he scored 31 points along with five rebounds. Despite his strong showing, Philadelphia still fell 119-107 to the Warriors.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Golden State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.