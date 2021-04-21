Who's Playing
Utah @ Houston
Current Records: Utah 43-15; Houston 15-43
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Houston Rockets are heading back home. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. Utah should still be feeling good after a win, while the Rockets will be looking to get back in the win column.
Houston's and the Miami Heat's contest on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Houston was thoroughly outmatched 59-36 in the second half. Houston suffered a grim 113-91 defeat to Miami. Point guard Armoni Brooks had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 111-97 victory on the road. Utah's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Joe Ingles led the charge as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and five assists.
Houston have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11 point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 19-39 ATS, to cover the spread.
Houston is now 15-43 while Utah sits at 43-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets have only been able to knock down 44.20% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Jazz's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.60%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 11-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won 19 out of their last 29 games against Utah.
- Mar 12, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Houston 99
- Feb 22, 2020 - Houston 120 vs. Utah 110
- Feb 09, 2020 - Utah 114 vs. Houston 113
- Jan 27, 2020 - Houston 126 vs. Utah 117
- Apr 24, 2019 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 93
- Apr 22, 2019 - Utah 107 vs. Houston 91
- Apr 20, 2019 - Houston 104 vs. Utah 101
- Apr 17, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Utah 98
- Apr 14, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Utah 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Houston 125 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 17, 2018 - Houston 102 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 06, 2018 - Utah 118 vs. Houston 91
- Oct 24, 2018 - Utah 100 vs. Houston 89
- May 08, 2018 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 102
- May 06, 2018 - Houston 100 vs. Utah 87
- May 04, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Utah 92
- May 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Houston 108
- Apr 29, 2018 - Houston 110 vs. Utah 96
- Feb 26, 2018 - Houston 96 vs. Utah 85
- Dec 18, 2017 - Houston 120 vs. Utah 99
- Dec 07, 2017 - Houston 112 vs. Utah 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - Houston 137 vs. Utah 110
- Mar 08, 2017 - Utah 115 vs. Houston 108
- Nov 29, 2016 - Utah 120 vs. Houston 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Houston 111 vs. Utah 102
- Mar 23, 2016 - Utah 89 vs. Houston 87
- Feb 23, 2016 - Utah 117 vs. Houston 114
- Jan 07, 2016 - Houston 103 vs. Utah 94
- Jan 04, 2016 - Houston 93 vs. Utah 91