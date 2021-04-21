Who's Playing

Utah @ Houston

Current Records: Utah 43-15; Houston 15-43

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Houston Rockets are heading back home. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. Utah should still be feeling good after a win, while the Rockets will be looking to get back in the win column.

Houston's and the Miami Heat's contest on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Houston was thoroughly outmatched 59-36 in the second half. Houston suffered a grim 113-91 defeat to Miami. Point guard Armoni Brooks had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 111-97 victory on the road. Utah's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Joe Ingles led the charge as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and five assists.

Houston have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11 point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 19-39 ATS, to cover the spread.

Houston is now 15-43 while Utah sits at 43-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets have only been able to knock down 44.20% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Jazz's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.60%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 11-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Houston have won 19 out of their last 29 games against Utah.