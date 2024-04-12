Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Phoenix 47-33, Sacramento 45-35

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Kings will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Kings and the Suns are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The point spread may have favored the Kings on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 135-123 to the Pelicans. Sacramento has not had much luck with New Orleans recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their loss, the Kings saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. De'Aaron Fox, who scored 33 points along with eight assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Harrison Barnes, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Suns didn't have too much trouble with the Clippers on the road on Wednesday as they won 124-108.

Devin Booker got back to being his usual excellent self, as he scored 37 points. His performance made up for a slower game against the Clippers on Tuesday.

Sacramento's defeat dropped their record down to 45-35. As for Phoenix, their win bumped their record up to 47-33.

While only the Suns took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

The Kings came up short against the Suns in their previous matchup back in February, falling 130-125. Will the Kings have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Phoenix is a 5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.