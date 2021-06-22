Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 0-1; Phoenix 1-0

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in a playoff game at Phoenix Suns Arena at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Suns are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Los Angeles is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. Phoenix secured a 120-114 W over Los Angeles. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a stellar game for Phoenix as he posted a triple-double on 40 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. That's Booker's first triple-double of the season.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently eight-for-eight against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Phoenix's win lifted them to 1-0 while Los Angeles' defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Suns can repeat their recent success or if the Clippers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $223.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.