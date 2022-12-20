Who's Playing

Washington @ Phoenix

Current Records: Washington 11-20; Phoenix 19-12

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are getting right back to it as they host the Washington Wizards at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Footprint Center. Phoenix will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Suns made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday and carried off a 130-104 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-44. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was point guard Chris Paul, who had 28 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Washington had to settle for a 119-117 defeat against Los Angeles on Sunday. Point guard Monte Morris had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the Wizards on the road when the two teams previously met in February as they won 95-80. Will Phoenix repeat their success, or does Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Washington have won nine out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.