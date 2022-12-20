Who's Playing
Washington @ Phoenix
Current Records: Washington 11-20; Phoenix 19-12
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are getting right back to it as they host the Washington Wizards at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Footprint Center. Phoenix will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Suns made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday and carried off a 130-104 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-44. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was point guard Chris Paul, who had 28 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Washington had to settle for a 119-117 defeat against Los Angeles on Sunday. Point guard Monte Morris had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.
The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the Wizards on the road when the two teams previously met in February as they won 95-80. Will Phoenix repeat their success, or does Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.04
Odds
The Suns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Washington have won nine out of their last 14 games against Phoenix.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Phoenix 95 vs. Washington 80
- Dec 16, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Washington 98
- Apr 10, 2021 - Phoenix 134 vs. Washington 106
- Jan 11, 2021 - Washington 128 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jul 31, 2020 - Phoenix 125 vs. Washington 112
- Nov 27, 2019 - Washington 140 vs. Phoenix 132
- Mar 27, 2019 - Washington 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Dec 22, 2018 - Washington 149 vs. Phoenix 146
- Dec 07, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Phoenix 99
- Nov 01, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Washington 116
- Mar 07, 2017 - Washington 131 vs. Phoenix 127
- Nov 21, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Phoenix 101
- Apr 01, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Phoenix 99
- Dec 04, 2015 - Washington 109 vs. Phoenix 106