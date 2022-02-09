Through 3 Quarters

The Orlando Magic fell flat on their face against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. It's still tight after three quarters, with the Magic leading 83-79 over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The top scorer for Orlando has been point guard Cole Anthony (19 points). Portland has been relying on small forward Greg Brown, who has 15 points along with eight boards, and shooting guard CJ Elleby, who has 11 points and four assists in addition to seven rebounds.

This is the first time Orlando has been ahead going into the fourth quarter in the past five games.

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Portland

Current Records: Orlando 12-43; Portland 21-33

What to Know

The Orlando Magic are 2-11 against the Portland Trail Blazers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Magic will challenge Portland on the road at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Orlando took a serious blow against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, falling 116-83. One thing holding Orlando back was the mediocre play of small forward Franz Wagner, who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Portland this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 137-108 walloping at the Milwaukee Bucks' hands. Portland was down 107-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for the Trail Blazers were shooting guard Anfernee Simons (19 points), shooting guard Ben McLemore (19 points), and shooting guard CJ McCollum (17 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Orlando is now 12-43 while Portland sits at 21-33. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando has only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Trail Blazers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Magic are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Orlando.

Jan 17, 2022 - Portland 98 vs. Orlando 88

Mar 26, 2021 - Portland 112 vs. Orlando 105

Feb 09, 2021 - Portland 106 vs. Orlando 97

Mar 02, 2020 - Portland 130 vs. Orlando 107

Dec 20, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Orlando 103

Nov 28, 2018 - Portland 115 vs. Orlando 112

Oct 25, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Orlando 114

Dec 15, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Orlando 88

Nov 15, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Orlando 94

Feb 23, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Orlando 103

Jan 13, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Portland 109

Mar 12, 2016 - Portland 121 vs. Orlando 84

Dec 18, 2015 - Orlando 102 vs. Portland 94

Injury Report for Portland

Trendon Watford: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Eric Bledsoe: Out (Achilles)

CJ McCollum: Out (Not Injury Related)

Tony Snell: Out (Not Injury Related)

Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Knee)

Keon Johnson: Out (Ankle)

Damian Lillard: Out (Abdomen)

Nassir Little: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Orlando