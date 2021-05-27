Who's Playing
Denver @ Portland
Regular Season Records: Denver 1-1; Portland 1-1
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in a playoff game at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday. Denver might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Portland is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Monday. The Nuggets enjoyed a cozy 128-109 win over Rip City. Among those leading the charge for Denver was center Nikola Jokic, who had 38 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.
Denver's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Denver have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Portland.
