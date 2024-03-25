Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Dallas 41-29, Utah 29-42

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, March 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.32

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Jazz are staggering into the match hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Mavericks will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when you make 16 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Jazz found out the hard way on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 147-119 punch to the gut against Houston. The Jazz were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 85-55.

The losing side was boosted by John Collins, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much trouble with the Jazz at home on Thursday as they won 113-97. 113 seems to be a good number for the Mavericks as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Daniel Gafford and Luka Doncic were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and five assists and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds. Doncic didn't help the Mavericks' cause all that much against the Spurs on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Utah's loss was their tenth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 29-42. As for Dallas, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 41-29 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Jazz haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.8 points per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Jazz lost to the Mavericks at home by a decisive 113-97 margin when the teams last played on Thursday. Will the Jazz have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Dallas is a big 8-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 236.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.