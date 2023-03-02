Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Golden State

Current Records: Los Angeles 33-31; Golden State 32-30

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.89 points per game before their contest Thursday. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET March 2 at Chase Center. If the matchup is anything like Los Angeles' 134-124 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Warriors had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, taking their contest 123-105. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 65-48 deficit. Shooting guard Jordan Poole (29 points) was the top scorer for Golden State. Poole had some trouble finding his footing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Clippers came up short against Minnesota on Tuesday, falling 108-101. The top scorers for Los Angeles were shooting guard Paul George (25 points) and small forward Kawhi Leonard (23 points).

Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Golden State's win lifted them to 32-30 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 33-31. In their victory, the Warriors relied heavily on small forward Donte DiVincenzo, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points. the Clippers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 3-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Series History

Golden State have won 23 out of their last 34 games against Los Angeles.