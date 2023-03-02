Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Golden State
Current Records: Los Angeles 33-31; Golden State 32-30
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.89 points per game before their contest Thursday. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET March 2 at Chase Center. If the matchup is anything like Los Angeles' 134-124 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Warriors had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, taking their contest 123-105. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 65-48 deficit. Shooting guard Jordan Poole (29 points) was the top scorer for Golden State. Poole had some trouble finding his footing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, the Clippers came up short against Minnesota on Tuesday, falling 108-101. The top scorers for Los Angeles were shooting guard Paul George (25 points) and small forward Kawhi Leonard (23 points).
Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Golden State's win lifted them to 32-30 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 33-31. In their victory, the Warriors relied heavily on small forward Donte DiVincenzo, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points. the Clippers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.00
Odds
The Clippers are a 3-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Series History
Golden State have won 23 out of their last 34 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 14, 2023 - Los Angeles 134 vs. Golden State 124
- Nov 23, 2022 - Golden State 124 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 08, 2022 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Feb 14, 2022 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Golden State 104
- Nov 28, 2021 - Golden State 105 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Oct 21, 2021 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Mar 11, 2021 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Golden State 104
- Jan 08, 2021 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 06, 2021 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Golden State 100
- Oct 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 141 vs. Golden State 122
- Apr 26, 2019 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Apr 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Golden State 121
- Apr 21, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 18, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 13, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Apr 07, 2019 - Golden State 131 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Jan 18, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Nov 12, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Golden State 116
- Feb 22, 2018 - Golden State 134 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Jan 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 06, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Oct 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 23, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 02, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Jan 28, 2017 - Golden State 144 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 07, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Golden State 114 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Feb 20, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 19, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 04, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Los Angeles 108