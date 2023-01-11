Who's Playing

Chicago @ Washington

Current Records: Chicago 19-22; Washington 17-24

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.27 points per contest. They are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Chicago came up short against the Boston Celtics on Monday, falling 107-99. The Bulls' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 27 points and six assists along with seven boards, and center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds. That makes it six consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Washington has to be hurting after a devastating 132-112 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Washington was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Power forward Rui Hachimura wasn't much of a difference maker for Washington; Hachimura played for 27 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Chicago came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wizards in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 115-111. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulls since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.05

Odds

The Wizards are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

Series History

Chicago have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Washington.