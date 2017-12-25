Watch Wizards vs. Celtics NBA Christmas Day online, live stream, TV channel, odds, tip time
The two Eastern Conference foes will renew their rivalry on Christmas Day
How to watch Wizards vs. Celtics
- Date: Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN (requires subscriber login)
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis:
The Wizards and Celtics developed a fierce rivalry last season that was stoked by a hard-fought seven-game series in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, which the Celtics won. On Christmas Day, the two teams will meet for the first time since Game 7 back in May, but it may not come with much bad blood.
After an eventful offseason, the Celtics returned just four players from last season's squad, and Jae Crowder, Kelly Olynyk, and Isaiah Thomas, all of whom had starring roles in the feud, are not among them.
Still, it should be an entertaining contest between two of the East's top teams. In particular, the backcourt battle figures to be fascinating. John Wall and Kyrie Irving have long been compared, and are both always capable of putting on an absolute show. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown's efforts to shut down the sharpshooting Bradley Beal should be fun.
