With Bryan Colangelo outed, sportsbook makes odds on who else has burner accounts
Lonzo Ball and J.R. Smith top the list
Between Kevin Durant's accidental third-person tweets to the handful of anonymous accounts seemingly operated within the household of departed Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo, the NBA is no stranger to making social media news.
It should be no surprise, then, that oddsmakers are already taking bets on which face of the NBA will next be discovered with burner accounts, or fake profiles used to do stuff like defend on-court performances or advocate for shirt collars.
The clear-cut favorite, according to Bookmaker.eu? That would be the Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball, who has conducted himself rather normally on Twitter considering his family and their Big Baller Brand have made regular headlines.
Courtesy of Bookmaker.eu, here are the complete odds for which player will be caught with burner accounts next:
- Lonzo Ball +2000
- J.R. Smith +4000
- Rajon Rondo +6000
- Demarcus Cousins +7000
- Kyrie Irving +7000
- Carmelo Anthony +7000
- Draymond Green +8000
- Kawhi Leonard +8000
- Damian Lillard +8000
- Blake Griffin +9000
- Anthony Davis +10000
- Russell Westbrook +10000
- Stephen Curry +10000
- Giannis Antetokounmpo +10000
- No one gets caught -9000
