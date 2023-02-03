The Portland Trail Blazers visit the nation's capital to face the Washington Wizards in a cross-conference game on Friday evening. The Blazers are 25-26 overall and 11-15 on the road this season. The Wizards are 24-26 after a six-game winning streak, and Washington hasn't played since Monday after a scheduled game was postponed Wednesday due to weather-related travel complications. Jerami Grant (concussion evaluation) is questionable to play for Portland, with Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and Justise Winslow (ankle) ruled out. Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols) is out for Washington.

Blazers vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -4.5

Blazers vs. Wizards over/under: 234 points

Blazers vs. Wizards money line: Wizards -190, Blazers +158

POR: The Trail Blazers are 13-13 against the spread in road games

WASH: The Wizards are 9-12-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Blazers can cover

Portland has a dynamic superstar in Damian Lillard, who leads a top-tier offense. Lillard is a 2023 NBA All-Star, and he is averaging 30.7 points per game, a top-eight figure in the league. Lillard adds 7.4 assists per game this season and, in the last 11 games, he has jumped another level. He is averaging 39.1 points per game on 53.0% shooting and 40.5% from 3-point range in that sample, and Lillard is the linchpin of an offense that scores almost 116 points per 100 possessions.

The Blazers are shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range this season, and Portland is in the top eight of the league with 25.3 free throw attempts per game. Washington struggles to create turnovers on offense, producing only 12.3 takeaways per game, and the Wizards are below-average in 3-point accuracy (35.2%) and free throw accuracy (77.7%) on the offensive end of the floor.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is playing incredibly well, and the Wizards also have a rest advantage with the team's most recent game on Monday. The Wizards are on a six-game winning streak, out-scoring opponents by 11.4 points per 100 possessions. Washington is scoring 122.3 points per 100 possessions in the sample, securing 32.2% of available offensive rebounds, generating 2.29 assists per turnover, and making 40% of 3-point attempts. The Wizards have three players averaging at least 21 points per game this season, and Kyle Kuzma is excelling in recent days. He is averaging 24.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the last eight contests.

Washington is shooting 48.0% from the field, a top-10 mark in the NBA, and the Wizards are also above-average with only 13.9 turnovers per game. Portland has a porous defense that allows more than 1.15 points per possession, and opponents commit only 13.4 turnovers per game while shooting nearly 48% from the field against the Blazers.

