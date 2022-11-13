Who's Playing
Memphis @ Washington
Current Records: Memphis 9-4; Washington 7-6
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Washington Wizards on the road at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Capital One Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, taking their matchup 114-103. The squad ran away with 72 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. The Grizzlies' point guard Ja Morant did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 28 points, ten boards, and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Washington picked up a 121-112 victory over the Utah Jazz this past Saturday. It was another big night for Washington's center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Memphis' opponents whenever they hit the road.
Memphis is now 9-4 while the Wizards sit at 7-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Grizzlies enter the contest with 116.5 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Washington is stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Memphis have won nine out of their last 15 games against Washington.
- Nov 06, 2022 - Memphis 103 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 29, 2022 - Memphis 115 vs. Washington 95
- Nov 05, 2021 - Washington 115 vs. Memphis 87
- Mar 10, 2021 - Memphis 127 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 02, 2021 - Memphis 125 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 09, 2020 - Memphis 106 vs. Washington 99
- Dec 14, 2019 - Memphis 128 vs. Washington 111
- Mar 16, 2019 - Washington 135 vs. Memphis 128
- Oct 30, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 05, 2018 - Washington 102 vs. Memphis 100
- Dec 13, 2017 - Washington 93 vs. Memphis 87
- Jan 18, 2017 - Washington 104 vs. Memphis 101
- Oct 30, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 23, 2015 - Washington 100 vs. Memphis 91
- Dec 14, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Washington 95