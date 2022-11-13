Who's Playing

Memphis @ Washington

Current Records: Memphis 9-4; Washington 7-6

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Washington Wizards on the road at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Capital One Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday, taking their matchup 114-103. The squad ran away with 72 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. The Grizzlies' point guard Ja Morant did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 28 points, ten boards, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Washington picked up a 121-112 victory over the Utah Jazz this past Saturday. It was another big night for Washington's center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Memphis' opponents whenever they hit the road.

Memphis is now 9-4 while the Wizards sit at 7-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Grizzlies enter the contest with 116.5 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Washington is stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 15 games against Washington.