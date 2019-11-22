Wizards vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Wizards vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: Washington 4-8; Charlotte 6-9
What to Know
The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.08 points per matchup. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Charlotte will need to watch out since Washington has now posted big point totals in their last four contests.
The Wizards didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 138-132 win. Washington's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but SG Bradley Beal led the charge as he had 33 points. Beal's night made it four games in a row now in which he has scored at least 33 points.
Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against the Brooklyn Nets, falling 101-91.
Washington's victory lifted them to 4-8 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 6-9. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Washington is stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 121.1 on average. The Hornets have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.69
Odds
The Wizards are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 233
Series History
Charlotte have won nine out of their last 16 games against Washington.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Charlotte 116 vs. Washington 110
- Mar 08, 2019 - Charlotte 112 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 22, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Washington 110
- Dec 29, 2018 - Washington 130 vs. Charlotte 126
- Mar 31, 2018 - Washington 107 vs. Charlotte 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Charlotte 122 vs. Washington 105
- Jan 17, 2018 - Charlotte 133 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 22, 2017 - Charlotte 129 vs. Washington 124
- Apr 04, 2017 - Washington 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Mar 18, 2017 - Charlotte 98 vs. Washington 93
- Jan 23, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 99
- Dec 14, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 106
- Apr 10, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 06, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 19, 2015 - Washington 109 vs. Charlotte 101
- Nov 25, 2015 - Charlotte 101 vs. Washington 87
