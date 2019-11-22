Wizards vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: Washington 4-8; Charlotte 6-9

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.08 points per matchup. Washington and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Charlotte will need to watch out since Washington has now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

The Wizards didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 138-132 win. Washington's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but SG Bradley Beal led the charge as he had 33 points. Beal's night made it four games in a row now in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Meanwhile, Charlotte came up short against the Brooklyn Nets, falling 101-91.

Washington's victory lifted them to 4-8 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 6-9. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Washington is stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 121.1 on average. The Hornets have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.69

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 233

Series History

Charlotte have won nine out of their last 16 games against Washington.