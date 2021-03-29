Who's Playing

Indiana @ Washington

Current Records: Indiana 21-23; Washington 16-28

What to Know

The Washington Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Indiana Pacers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 30 of 2019. Washington's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Indiana at 7 p.m. ET March 29 at Capital One Arena. The Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.27 points per game.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Washington and the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Washington wrapped it up with a 106-92 victory at home. The team ran away with 68 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. The top scorers for Washington were point guard Russell Westbrook (19 points) and shooting guard Bradley Beal (17 points).

Meanwhile, the Pacers strolled past the Dallas Mavericks with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 109-94. Indiana relied on the efforts of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds along with five dimes, and point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six boards.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington, who are 22-22 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Washington to 16-28 and Indiana to 21-23. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Indiana have won nine out of their last 16 games against Washington.