Who's Playing
Indiana @ Washington
Current Records: Indiana 21-23; Washington 16-28
What to Know
The Washington Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Indiana Pacers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 30 of 2019. Washington's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Indiana at 7 p.m. ET March 29 at Capital One Arena. The Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.27 points per game.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Washington and the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Washington wrapped it up with a 106-92 victory at home. The team ran away with 68 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. The top scorers for Washington were point guard Russell Westbrook (19 points) and shooting guard Bradley Beal (17 points).
Meanwhile, the Pacers strolled past the Dallas Mavericks with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 109-94. Indiana relied on the efforts of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds along with five dimes, and point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six boards.
The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington, who are 22-22 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Washington to 16-28 and Indiana to 21-23. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Indiana have won nine out of their last 16 games against Washington.
- Aug 03, 2020 - Indiana 111 vs. Washington 100
- Nov 06, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. Washington 106
- Feb 23, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 30, 2019 - Washington 107 vs. Indiana 89
- Dec 23, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Washington 89
- Dec 10, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Washington 101
- Mar 17, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Indiana 102
- Mar 04, 2018 - Indiana 98 vs. Washington 95
- Feb 05, 2018 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 16, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 10, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 28, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2016 - Indiana 107 vs. Washington 105
- Mar 05, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Washington 99
- Jan 15, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Indiana 104
- Nov 24, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Washington 106