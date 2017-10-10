You have to watch this amazingly bad full-court heave by Jarrett Jack
The veteran guard showed off his arm, flinging the ball way over the basket
Veteran guard Jarrett Jack played only two games last season because of injuries, but he's in camp trying to make a comeback with the New York Knicks.
Unfortunately, while he was out injured, he apparently rehabbed for the wrong sport, because he looked more like a quarterback Monday night. As the first half was coming to a close in the Knicks' preseason tilt against the Houston Rockets, Jack put up a full-court heave to try and beat the buzzer.
He didn't quite get it off in time, but it absolutely would not have mattered if he did, because Jack unleashed an absolute bomb, flinging the ball so far over the basket that it ended up half a dozen rows into the seats.
It is a truly amazing highlight. (Lowlight?)
Perhaps the best part is looking at how high the ball is when it goes over the basket. Seriously, look at this, it's incredible.
That ball is like at least 15 feet above the basket! Honestly, he's probably lucky it didn't hit the video board hanging above the Madison Square Garden floor.
It's only preseason but this might already have the award for funniest play of the season locked up. Someone is going to need to put up a really strong effort to beat this one.
-
WATCH: Howard has point guard skills
The big man has been going coast to coast with regularity this preseason
-
Flagrant Two Podcast: West over/unders
Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave discuss the Warriors dominating preseason and more
-
NBA 2017-18 Extension Tracker
Everything you need to know about the extensions that have been agreed to ahead of the Oct....
-
Report: 76ers, Embiid agree to extension
Philadelphia does not appear concerned about the big man's long-term health
-
Lue says Wade will start for Cavs
The Cavs are starting the season with a Rose-Wade backcourt, with J.R. Smith coming off the...
-
Preseason glimpses of true super-teams
The Thunder look dynamic, the Wolves look a little stagnant, and you should never, ever watch...
Add a Comment