You have to watch this amazingly bad full-court heave by Jarrett Jack

The veteran guard showed off his arm, flinging the ball way over the basket

Veteran guard Jarrett Jack played only two games last season because of injuries, but he's in camp trying to make a comeback with the New York Knicks

Unfortunately, while he was out injured, he apparently rehabbed for the wrong sport, because he looked more like a quarterback Monday night. As the first half was coming to a close in the Knicks' preseason tilt against the Houston Rockets, Jack put up a full-court heave to try and beat the buzzer. 

He didn't quite get it off in time, but it absolutely would not have mattered if he did, because Jack unleashed an absolute bomb, flinging the ball so far over the basket that it ended up half a dozen rows into the seats. 

It is a truly amazing highlight. (Lowlight?)

Perhaps the best part is looking at how high the ball is when it goes over the basket. Seriously, look at this, it's incredible. 

jack.jpg
Just a bit high. 

That ball is like at least 15 feet above the basket! Honestly, he's probably lucky it didn't hit the video board hanging above the Madison Square Garden floor. 

It's only preseason but this might already have the award for funniest play of the season locked up. Someone is going to need to put up a really strong effort to beat this one. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney

