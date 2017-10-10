You have to watch this amazingly bad full-court heave by Jarrett Jack

Veteran guard Jarrett Jack played only two games last season because of injuries, but he's in camp trying to make a comeback with the New York Knicks.

Unfortunately, while he was out injured, he apparently rehabbed for the wrong sport, because he looked more like a quarterback Monday night. As the first half was coming to a close in the Knicks' preseason tilt against the Houston Rockets, Jack put up a full-court heave to try and beat the buzzer.

He didn't quite get it off in time, but it absolutely would not have mattered if he did, because Jack unleashed an absolute bomb, flinging the ball so far over the basket that it ended up half a dozen rows into the seats.

It is a truly amazing highlight. (Lowlight?)

Anyone in the NFL need a QB? 😂 pic.twitter.com/890jgetKUo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2017

Perhaps the best part is looking at how high the ball is when it goes over the basket. Seriously, look at this, it's incredible.

Just a bit high.

That ball is like at least 15 feet above the basket! Honestly, he's probably lucky it didn't hit the video board hanging above the Madison Square Garden floor.

It's only preseason but this might already have the award for funniest play of the season locked up. Someone is going to need to put up a really strong effort to beat this one.